Having first met today, the man and woman dash towards a one-day-long intimacy... Maybe it was just an accident to accept a proposal from a total stranger to go out for just one day for this "woman" who's been dating one man for 7 years and who will get married next month. However, feeling relief and excitement from the intimate ways this "man" touches and looks at her, she feels confused and stirred for the first time in her life.