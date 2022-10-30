Miles Davis: Around Midnight

Not Available

This famous bootleg DVD was finally released as part of LIVE in Europe 1967: The Bootleg Series Vol. 1 in 2011. Miles Davis second great quintet: Bass – Ron Carter Drums – Tony Williams Piano – Herbie Hancock Saxophone [Tenor] – Wayne Shorter Trumpet – Miles Davis Tracklist: 1. Agitation (Composed By – Miles Davis) 2. Footprints (Composed By – Wayne Shorter) 3. Around Midnight (Composed By – Thelonious Monk) 4. Gingerbread Boy / Into The Theme (Composed By – Jimmy Heath, Miles Davis) 5. I Fall In Love Too Easily (Composed By – Jule Styne, Lyrics By – Sammy Cahn) [1-4] Recorded Live At Konserthuset, Stockholm. Sweden On October 31, 1967 [5] Stadthalle, Karlsruhe, Germany On November 7, 1967