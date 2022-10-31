Not Available

Miles Davis – Live at Montreux - Highlights

  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

From his debut performance of “Ife” in 1973 to his final appearance in 1991 where he did performed a striking re-interpretation of 1960′s Sketches Of Spain, jazz legend Davis demonstrates his radical, chameleon-like artistry with a varied and eclectic group of shows. Also included in the DVD as a bonus feature is an interview with noted Miles Davis disciple—and a legend in his own right—Carlos Santana. Here’s a track listing of what’s on the disc: 1) Ife (1973) 2) Speak; That’s What Happened (1984) 3) Code M D (1985) 4) Pacific Express (1985) 5) Jean-Pierre (1986) 6) Heavy Metal Prelude (1986) 7) Jo Jo (1989) 8) Hannibal (1990) 9) Sketches Of

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images