Miles Davis – Live at Montreux - Highlights

Not Available

From his debut performance of “Ife” in 1973 to his final appearance in 1991 where he did performed a striking re-interpretation of 1960′s Sketches Of Spain, jazz legend Davis demonstrates his radical, chameleon-like artistry with a varied and eclectic group of shows. Also included in the DVD as a bonus feature is an interview with noted Miles Davis disciple—and a legend in his own right—Carlos Santana. Here’s a track listing of what’s on the disc: 1) Ife (1973) 2) Speak; That’s What Happened (1984) 3) Code M D (1985) 4) Pacific Express (1985) 5) Jean-Pierre (1986) 6) Heavy Metal Prelude (1986) 7) Jo Jo (1989) 8) Hannibal (1990) 9) Sketches Of