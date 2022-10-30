Miles Davis: Live At The Isle Of Wight , 1970

Not Available

Miles Davis Live At The Isle Of Wight Festival , August 29, 1970 Academy Award winning director Murray Lerner beautifully presents all the power and dynamism of the music, as played by Miles and an all-star band. 1) Bitches Brew 2) It's About That Time 3) Sanctuary 4) Spanish Key 5) The Theme Miles Davis - trumpet Gary Bartz - tenor saxophone, soprano saxophone Chick Corea - electric piano Keith Jarrett - electronic organ Dave Holland - electric bass Jack DeJohnette - drums Airto Moreira - percussion, cuica