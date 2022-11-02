Miles Davis: Live from the Montreal Jazz Festival

Not Available

This 1985 performance at the Montreal Jazz Festival captures Miles at one of his peaks in popularity. Throughout his long career, Miles utilized the best in contemporary pop music, and this time he had some uniquely suitable sources; Cyndi Lauper's hit "Time After Time" and Michael Jackson's "Human Nature." Combine funk, pop, and the founder of the Birth of the Cool, the result is an elegant restrained restatement of everything Miles Davis. Add in the virtuoso guitarist John Scofield - and the result is a musical treasure.