Christina is nearly 30 and lives in the region of Charleroi in Belgium with her boyfriend Marco. After the death of her grandmother, she inherits a house in Corsica. No one in Christina’s entourage knows how her grandmother came to own the house and her family puts pressure on her to sell it. Christina refuses and sets off alone to claim her inheritance, hoping to understand why her grandmother left her the house. Her life will never be the same again...