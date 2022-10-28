Miles from Nowhere

Not Available

Frank and Cam have been friends all their lives, Cam is on the High School Football team, coached by his dad, Frank is a promising runner, with a dream of completing a sub 4 minute mile and beating his arch rival. Cam persuades Frank to go to a party, when Frank wants to leave and Cam doesn't Frank decides to run home in the dark, with fatal consequences. Devastated by his friend's death and blaming himself, Cam decides to move from football to running with the goal of completing the sub 4 minute mile for his friend. A race against Frank's rival leaves the rival injured after falling off the track. The rival insults Frank and Cam starts a fight which leads to a disciplinary hearing, causing Cam to be banned from the championships. The rival organises another race though, to prove that he is better than Cam. The race is a close thing and Cam comes in a very close second, but in doing so breaks the 4 minute mile dream.