Can someones psyche of pain and suffer be the cause to be loved by other? Eve is aware of the frustration of Gayan, when she falls in love with him. Then what makes her to follow Chapa crossing boarders? She incessantly chases something. So, where can real love happen? Is it just another projection of pain and suffer? Is love exist only when pursuing? Eventually, she decides to make a turn of her life. Leaving Chapa aside Eve goes in search of Gayan into an empty market.