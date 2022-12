Not Available

She is the most tweeted about person in history, with millions of views on YouTube, more than 390 thousands tweets every minute, Miley Cyrus is the woman everyone is talking about. Love her or hate her, the former Hannah Montana star is creating her own space in the world. Watch how it all began from her first TV appearance when she was 2 years old to the controversial VMA performance. Discover the girl, the teenager and the woman who set the world on fire.