MILF Matters

Not Available

When Logan Lech brings hot MILF Shalina Devine her room service, she spits the coffee out for being too cold! Logan returns with another coffee, but this time, it's too hot, and Shalina spits it all over his clothes. Logan quickly strips to removing the smoldering material, and when the MILF gets a look at his dick, she gets horny. First, she wanks Logan off, then Shalina gives him a blowjob. When she has made Logan nice and hard, Shalina strips for the stud, teasing him with her big, fake tits and round booty. After some face sitting and 69, Shalina rides Logan's pole until he cums on her pussy.