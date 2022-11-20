MILFBusters XXX: A Porn Parody

Not Available

They Don't Just Bang MILF: They Put Them To The Test! In this extra hot and sticky episode of MILFBusters, Adam and Jamie test out one of their favorite sex myths: does an apple pie really feel like the inside of a woman's fur pie? Meanwhile, Kari is going to suck it up and test out another popular sex myth on Tori: do women really enjoy giving head? Or is Kari about to bust this myth sloppily? Then, the resident sexperts are going to make a splash, by testing out the mother of all sex mysteries: is female ejaculation real, or is squirting just another porn valley urban legend? And they're probably gonna blow some shit up, too. Why? Why the fuck not? Who are the MILF Busters? Jamie Hyman and Adam Ravage. Between them, over 30 years of MILF-banging experience!