Not Available

Military Air Displays: The Red Arrows and More Military Air Displays - The Red Arrows and More is jam packed with something for every military aviation enthusiast. From military aircraft of the Second World War right up to the modern day with the RAFs latest frontline fighter, the Typhoon. Performing an outstanding display of its capabilities, the RAF Typhoon is followed by two of the RAFs supply aircraft, the VC-10 and Tri-Star. The Harrier display is simply awe-inspiring.