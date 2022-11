Not Available

Go inside the Israeli Air Force (IAF), the most sophisticated air power in the Middle East, in this documentary. Formed in 1948 and equipped with as many as 700 aircraft to battle any country that challenges the Jewish state, the IAF is explored through rare footage, airmen commentary and expert interviews. An additional segment examines the IAF's role in the Yom Kippur War, which produced heavy casualties from Soviet anti-aircraft missiles.