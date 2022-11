Not Available

Fast, well-made and durable, the subject of this documentary -- the P-51 Mustang -- flew as a bomber escort in World War II, earning a reputation for speed and power that led Ford Motor Co. to name a new sports coupe after it in the mid-1960s. Providing an up-close look at the heavily armed, supercharged aircraft, the program shows viewers just what it would be like to have one of these monsters diving down at them from 25,000 feet.