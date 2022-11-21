Not Available

Five brave men submit themselves to hours of relentless edging, bondage, forced milkings, apple polishing, cum control and cum denial in the new fetish video MILK IT, from Treasure Island Media’s resident New York director Max Sohl. Handjobs, mechanical milkings, bondage and restraint, seeing how many times a man can be made to shoot, slow teasing, fast jerking, ball work, being allowed to use the mouth or only allowed to use a hand or asking for permission to cum: MILK IT encompasses the art of milking in every form imaginable, and documents some of the hottest milking scenes captured on video. Presented in a full-length, long distance edging marathon version (running over 2 hours long) so you can enjoy every stroke, MILK IT features T.I.M. exclusive DJ, along with ANTONIO BIAGGI, MORGAN BLACK, TONY BISHOP, JACK HANDLER, RANDY HARDEN, SEAN PARKER, and STEVEN SHIELDS, and marks the Treasure Island Media debut of porn fan favorite COLBY KELLER.