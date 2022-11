Not Available

Beautiful blond muscle stud, Max Carter does it all. From modeling to acting to coaxing the most breathtaking solo performances out of stunning young twinks, this man always makes magic. This collection is a wank filled wonderland, packed with pretty boys like Sean Ford and Evan Parker tooting their own horns. Of course, Max is always there to lend a helping hand, OR his huge cock for inspiration. And, he always makes sure every luscious lad is milked to the last drop.