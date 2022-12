Not Available

A man, inside his kitchen, is preparing his packed lunch. He has decided to visit the Brion Tomb, a monumental funeral complex designed and built by the Venetian architect Carlo Scarpa. It was commissioned by Onorina Brion Tomasin to honour the memory of her deceased and beloved relative Giuseppe Brion, founder and owner of the Brionvega company and is located in the small cemetery of San Vito in the hamlet of Altivole in the province of Treviso.