Millencolin and the Hi-8 Adventures

Not Available

Featuring footage from their cradledays and early formation in Orebro, Sweden when four melancholy, skateboarding punkerkids with burning musical ambitions and wheels of fire started the band in 1992, 'til 500 shows later finish their worldwide "For Monkeys-tour" in Buenos Aires, Argentina August 1998. Meet the four monkeys filmed during six years on five different continents. Meet their audience and meet the reality of a young unexpecting band being shaped by harsh massive 'get in the van-styled' touring, full-speed-ahead chanting record labels, publishers, booking agents and overwhelming fans. Get a close look at success, appreciation, home-sickness and frustration as we welcome you all to the first episode of Millencolin & the Hi-8 adventures, and the bands mysterious world of softcore...