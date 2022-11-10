Not Available

Millennials Fuck Better 2

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Tight teens return in Private’s sexy sequel Millennials Fuck Better 2! This time the experienced Katrin Tequila, Verona Sky and Sofy Torn star alongside Private virgins, Jessica Lincoln, Nelya and Via Lasciva in an ass stretching bonanza that will satisfy the needs of any anal loving fan. These young babes don’t have any limits, they swallow cock, eat pussy and open up every single hole in their mission to become the biggest star in porn. This is the next generation so if you want to see facials, creampies and even stickier cumshots then don’t miss out on this tantalising teen special!

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images