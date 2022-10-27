Not Available

Millennium Actress

  • Animation
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Madhouse

A movie studio is being torn down. TV interviewer Genya Tachibana has tracked down its most famous star, Chiyoko Fujiwara, who has been a recluse since she left acting some 30 years ago. Tachibana delivers a key to her, and it causes her to reflect on her career; as she's telling the story, Tachibana and his long-suffering cameraman are drawn in.

Cast

Mami KoyamaChiyoko Fujiwara
Masamichi SatoGenya Tachibana
Masaya OnosakaKyōji Ida
Fumiko OrikasaChiyoko Fujiwara (age 10-20, voice)
Shoko TsudaEiko Shimao
Shozo IizukaGenya Tachibana (voice)

