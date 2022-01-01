1990

Miller's Crossing

  • Drama
  • Thriller
  • Crime

Release Date

September 20th, 1990

Studio

Circle Films

Miller’s Crossing is the Coen-Brothers first successful attempt at reaching a wider audience. They illustrate an atypical Mafia story that sways away from the typical films from the genre like The Godfather or Goodfellas. Taking place during Prohibition this film is an incredible piece of work accompanied by it’s superb acting performances.

Cast

Gabriel ByrneTom Reagan
Marcia Gay HardenVerna Bernbaum
Steve BuscemiMink
Albert FinneyLiam \'Leo\' O\'Bannon
Jon PolitoJohnny Caspar
J.E. FreemanEddie Dane

