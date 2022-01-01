Miller’s Crossing is the Coen-Brothers first successful attempt at reaching a wider audience. They illustrate an atypical Mafia story that sways away from the typical films from the genre like The Godfather or Goodfellas. Taking place during Prohibition this film is an incredible piece of work accompanied by it’s superb acting performances.
|Gabriel Byrne
|Tom Reagan
|Marcia Gay Harden
|Verna Bernbaum
|Steve Buscemi
|Mink
|Albert Finney
|Liam \'Leo\' O\'Bannon
|Jon Polito
|Johnny Caspar
|J.E. Freeman
|Eddie Dane
View Full Cast >