Milli & Nathan

Milli and Nathan liked each other from high school in Bandung. Nathan is a smart student who likes to help Milli study. Milli is a humorous girl. She always tell Nathan to not being so serious. They were dating. Until high school, Nathan went to his dream university in Jakarta but, Milli still stayed in Bandung. Nathan decided to broke up with her because he wanted to concentrate with his study in college. Milli otherwise, does not like college, she wanted to be a novelist. They still miss each other. Milli until finally really quit college and wrote a book.