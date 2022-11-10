Million Dollar Gamblers

Not Available

Made by Roger Whittaker Films - 1982. NFSA title no. 262876 This documentary delves into the social, cultural, and economic lives of the residents of the remote opal mining town of Coober Pedy, South Australia. Produced shortly after the Coober Pedy Act of 1981, the film captures social and economic changes underway, hastened by the introduction of satellite television in 1980. The historically maverick town must adapt to the formality of local government if it is to continue supporting its residents.