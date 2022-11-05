1937

Million Dollar Racket

  • Drama
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 29th, 1937

Studio

Not Available

Millionaire Larry Duane (Bruce Bennett billed under his real name of Herman Brix) is posing as his own chauffeur while touring the West and meets Molly Hennessey (Joan Barclay.) They have a small romance until it is ended when her father (Sam Adams) strikes oil and moves his family east to satistify his wife's social aspirations. Larry also return east to close his estate for the summer, but stays on, still posing as the chauffeur, when he learns that Molly's family is renting the place. He immediately suspects the phony friends they have gathered to be con men.

Cast

Bruce BennettLawrence 'Larry' Duane (as Herman Brix)
Joan BarclayMolly Henessey
Bryant WashburnHerbert Marvin
Samuel AdamsTim Henessey (as Sam Adams)

Images