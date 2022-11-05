Million Dollar Racket

1937

Millionaire Larry Duane (Bruce Bennett billed under his real name of Herman Brix) is posing as his own chauffeur while touring the West and meets Molly Hennessey (Joan Barclay.) They have a small romance until it is ended when her father (Sam Adams) strikes oil and moves his family east to satistify his wife's social aspirations. Larry also return east to close his estate for the summer, but stays on, still posing as the chauffeur, when he learns that Molly's family is renting the place. He immediately suspects the phony friends they have gathered to be con men.