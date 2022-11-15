Not Available

If life has gotten too complicated and vacation time is sadly needed, this unique program offers you a first class ticket to experience the sights and sounds of distant lands and climes without having to leave your living room. Climb on board and get ready to take off to some of the world’s most beautiful, cherished, and exotic of locations. “Million Dollar Views” will have you soaring above some of the most exclusive palatial mansions around the globe, jet-setting around gorgeous Mediterranean beaches, climbing high over Egyptian ruins, floating under romantic Venetian bridges, gawking at gilded Asian temples, relaxing in a sandy paradise, hiking to majestic castles, and savoring the tranquility of the British countryside, among others. Paris, London, Rome, Cairo, Berlin, and Istanbul - the list of bedazzling cities you will experience goes on and on. So sit back, relax, and unwind as you take a journey around the planet where you will truly be swept off your feet!