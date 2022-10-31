Not Available

Million Dollars

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

PISF

Bozenka, a worker from a large bank, believes that only those who buy, truly live their life. And there is always not enough money! The reason for her frustration is also her husband, Stasiunek, who should be a devilish lover of the most beautiful women in the world, but in fact he is a lazy bumbler. And then one day she gets a chance…

Cast

Jakub GierszałPawelek
Tomasz KarolakStasiunek
Joanna KuligZuzanna
Andrzej GrabowskiTomus
Rafał MohrWaldus
Barbara KrafftównaHanna Walczak

View Full Cast >

Images