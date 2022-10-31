Million Dollars

Bozenka, a worker from a large bank, believes that only those who buy, truly live their life. And there is always not enough money! The reason for her frustration is also her husband, Stasiunek, who should be a devilish lover of the most beautiful women in the world, but in fact he is a lazy bumbler. And then one day she gets a chance…
|Jakub Gierszał
|Pawelek
|Tomasz Karolak
|Stasiunek
|Joanna Kulig
|Zuzanna
|Andrzej Grabowski
|Tomus
|Rafał Mohr
|Waldus
|Barbara Krafftówna
|Hanna Walczak
