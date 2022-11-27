Millionaire

Not Available

Anita Amor (Mila del Sol) inherited a large sum of money and a flourishing newspaper and printing company from her late father, Don Pepe. The printing press is being managed by Don Pepe's trusted man and editor Delfin Glorioso (Rogelio dela Rosa). After years abroad, Anita arrives with companion and fiance Dr. Reyes (Eusebio Gomez). Her overseer and caretaker, Mang Gorio (Engracio Ibarra) briefs her of her father's heroism during the war, his vast wealth, shows her and Dr. Reyes around and brings them to the printing press where they are introduced to the hardworking editor Delfin.