Millions of Cardinals Memories: Busch Stadium

Architects made it nearly circular in design but Busch Memorial Stadium was in the end shaped by a 40-season adventure of championship teams record setting moments and the collective energy of millions of Cardinals fans. Busch was affectionately embraced as the heart of Cardinal Nation and it was where St. Louis and much of the Midwest spent their summers. After hosting its first game on May 12, 1966 Busch Stadium welcomed six World Series and eight National League Championship Series. It was the setting when some of baseball's most celebrated records fell and the stage for many of the Game's greatest players and personalities. We'll never pass through its turnstiles again but the magic and the memories preserved on this commemorative DVD will remain with us forever.