1934

Mills of the Gods

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

December 14th, 1934

Studio

Fay Wray plays Jean Hastings, the wealthy and spoiled scion of a factory-owning family led by her irrepressible grandmother. Sparks fly when Jean meets Jim Devlin, the labor leader who’s spearheading a tense worker’s strike against the factory. After circumstances force Jean and Jim to spend a night together in his cabin, she begins questioning her family’s ruthless tactics. This hard-to-see Columbia film by British director Roy William Neill not only features Wray as a brunette but also includes an explosive depiction of labor strife. (Block Cinema)

Cast

Fay WrayJean Hastings
Victor JoryJim Devlin
James BlakeleyAlex Hastings
Raymond WalburnWillard Hastings
Josephine WhittellHenrietta Hastings
Mayo MethotMayo Methot .

