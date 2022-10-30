Not Available

Maria and Tom are in their thirties and have been married ten years. They live in a small town. Both find professional fulfillment in their jobs he in a design company, she at the town hall. They are working together on the decoration of their apartment and are expecting a baby. It seems that nothing is capable of disturbing their peaceful lives. But one day the mayor, who has long lusted after Maria, rapes her. She decides not to report this to the police. Nor does she tell her husband. From that day forth, their love is put to the test.