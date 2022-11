Not Available

There's good reason why Uncle Miltie's &NFi;other&NFi_; nickname is "Mr. Television": He was the first person to appear on TV (during an experimental broadcast from New York in 1928)!. A beloved entertainer -- and notorious joke stealer -- Berle was on the air for nearly three decades. Buick sponsored this two-hour special, which features appearances by Carol Channing, Peter Lawford and Maria Riva, plus the usual comedy sketches and songs.