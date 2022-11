Not Available

This spunky indie revolves around an independent young woman who faces an alienating world with her own set of values and relationships. Makoto does not lead a “good” life. She hates her family, dates a married man, and moonlights as a phone sex operator. Though she is busy everyday with work and rituals, she has no idea where her meaningless life is heading. Then one day, a good man, as kind and grounded as they come, enters her life and tries to straighten things out.