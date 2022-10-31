Not Available

Mimema is a meditation on states of liminality, of being in stasis, drifting in-between above and below, night and day, inside and out. Mimema started out as a sound composition and grew into a series of images that reflected my desire to invert the world around me by capturing the 'real' and making it 'imaginary', Much like a mirror that reflects the shifting states of human cognition we encounter moment to moment. Mimema is the blur between what we sense and what we construct as understanding, appearing as much a body as a fluid or boundary as a state of dissolution.