Earning rave reviews in recent years for her audiophile albums, Hong Kong singer/actress Mimi Lo finally had her first major solo concert in April 2012, or about 17 years after her debut. The two shows at the Queen Elizabeth Stadium were packed with fans who wanted to see Mimi realize her dream, and the singer repaid their support with an entertaining and genuinely touching performance. Arranged in a way that mirrors Mimi's life and career, the set included her childhood favorites, songs from her stage plays, and love songs that meant a lot to her. The concerts also featured a number of guest performers, including Alex Lee, Felix Wong, Suzan G, Gary Tam, Ada To, the Tiu Kak Band, Lily Hong, as well as Mimi's actor husband Chan Kwok Pong. Clocking in at over three hours, the fabulous MiMi in Concert 2012 is now released on Blu-ray!