1997

Mimic

  • Fantasy
  • Horror
  • Thriller

Release Date

August 21st, 1997

Studio

Dimension Films

A disease carried by common cockroaches is killing Manhattan children. In an effort to stop the epidemic an entomologist, Susan Tyler, creates a mutant breed of insect that secretes a fluid to kill the roaches. This mutant breed was engineered to die after one generation, but three years later Susan finds out that the species has survived and evolved into a large, gruesome monster that can mimic human form.

Cast

Jeremy NorthamDr. Peter Mann
Giancarlo GianniniManny
Josh BrolinJosh
Alexander GoodwinChuy
Charles S. DuttonLeonard
F. Murray AbrahamDr. Gates

