A disease carried by common cockroaches is killing Manhattan children. In an effort to stop the epidemic an entomologist, Susan Tyler, creates a mutant breed of insect that secretes a fluid to kill the roaches. This mutant breed was engineered to die after one generation, but three years later Susan finds out that the species has survived and evolved into a large, gruesome monster that can mimic human form.
|Jeremy Northam
|Dr. Peter Mann
|Giancarlo Giannini
|Manny
|Josh Brolin
|Josh
|Alexander Goodwin
|Chuy
|Charles S. Dutton
|Leonard
|F. Murray Abraham
|Dr. Gates
