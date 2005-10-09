2005

Mimon is an adolescent having trouble in school, trouble picking his friends, trouble communicating with his limo driving single mom. Like so many 12 year olds his life is filled with a 12 year old's problems. He is failing in school and decides to solve his problems by emulating a local hoodlum and robbing the Post Office. The reason for this deed of daring do is to steal Certificates of Completion for school. From there Mimon goes on a journey of self-discovery.