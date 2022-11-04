Not Available

During the late Heian era in Japan a famous duel took place between the warrior monk Musashibo Benkei and a slender young man of high rank named Shanao. This was the battle at Gojo Bridge, and while Benkei had taken 999 sword from his vanquished opponents, he was soundly defeated by the young flute-playing samurai. Swearing allegiance to the superior swordsman, Benkei became his loyal vassal and accompanied the young man who went on to fame as Minamoto Yoshitsune, the general who defeated the Taira clan at the Battle of Dan no Ura thus leading the Genji over the Heike as the most powerful clan in the nation. With superb performances by some of Japan's greatest stars, including Satomi Kotaro and Tanba Tetsuro, history comes to life in this action-packed production.