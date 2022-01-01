1994

Minbo: the Gentle Art of Japanese Extortion

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Crime

Release Date

October 18th, 1994

Studio

Toho Company, Ltd.

A grand old Japanese hotel is trying to get a prestigious contract as the site of a summit meeting of important foreign officials. Unfortunately, this hotel is quite popular with the Yakuza (Japanese gangsters) and is a favorite target of theirs for extortion. They employ a variety of schemes to con the hotel out of 'hush-money.' The hotel needs to rid itself of the Yakuza and finally begins to fight back by hiring Mahiru Inoue, a lawyer who is an expert at dealing with these criminals on their own terms. This film by Juzo Itami combines action with farce, as an all-out war ensues. Written by Tad Dibbern

Cast

Nobuko MiyamotoMahiru Inoue
Yasuo DaichiSuzuki the accountant
Akira Takaradakobayashi
Takehiro MurataTaro Wakasugi
Yûji Miyakehotel man
Shirô ItôIriejima (Yakuza)

