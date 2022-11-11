Not Available

A faceless internet user has tracked down a selection of past acquaintances and communicates with them online through social media. Direct messages are sent that both disturb and excite, in equal measure. Five women are targeted and taken on a journey of sexual temptation as their inner most thoughts and desires are exposed. Their tormentor details intimate secrets that only a close friend would know. Mind Games are played out online until resistance is broken and the girls indulge in the sexual scenarios arranged specifically for them. British adult film director Disanto delivers another high style, cinematic production for the Daring Media Group featuring some of Europe's hottest performers and newest faces.