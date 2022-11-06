1989

Mind Games

  • Thriller
  • Drama
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 2nd, 1989

Studio

Persik Productions

Rita and Dana Lund's marriage is in a crisis, Rita's frustrated from being just a housewife. To save their marriage, they set out for a camping trip through California with their son. At a camping site they meet the hitch-hiker Eric, who befriends their son. Against Rita's will, Dana takes him with them, not knowing that he's a brutal psychopath who'll force their son to participate in his nightly trips of vandalism.

Cast

Maxwell CaulfieldEric Garrison
Edward AlbertDana Lund
Shawn WeatherlyRita Lund

Images