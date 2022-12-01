Mind Mending

Not Available

Filipe is only 36 when he suffers a stroke playing a metal gig. Believing that live music will help his recovery, and frustrated by his aphasia, a communication disorder brought on by stroke, Filipe attempts to reconnect with the world by visiting music festivals dressed as a bunny rabbit. After showing signs of improvement, the stress and anxiety caused by his ambition plunge him into depression and epilepsy. He perseveres, but a new diagnosis of bipolar disorder lands him in hospital, following a dramatic and confusing visit to the United States. As he learns to accept that bunny will always be with him, Filipe finally gets a grip on reality when a fresh ray of hope gives him a new perspective.