Think Thank's ninth release Mind The Video Man explores progressive freestyle snowboarding with those in the vanguard and those about to make their mark. A mixture of original Think Thankers and brand new faces come together to throw down Think Thank's best action to date. Follow the video man and his crew as they push the limits of possibility and progression through creativity in an attempt to create something of meaning that will withstand the new media onslaught and the test of time. Mind the video, man.