Minecraft: Into the Nether

Not Available

Minecraft. The game that took the world by storm. Follow the story of how the Minecraft phenomenon has ploughed through the 21st century selling over 54 million copies worldwide on a multitude of platforms engaging an audience in the millions which is still continuing to grow. The game boasts the biggest digital world in gaming history with a fan base stretching to every corner of the globe. Youtube viewing numbers have grown and online participation has tripled over the last few years creating a new industry for enthusiastic gamers. Vast communities have been brought together through it's educational impact, YouTube celebrities, festivals and game events pushing the boundaries of technology and creativity to the limits.