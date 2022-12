Not Available

Minecraft: Through the Nether Portal takes you on a journey through the ever-evolving, epic game of Minecraft. Its popularity is opening up a whole new world for this generation, with millions of new players signing up each week. With exclusive interviews from industry experts and Minecraft’s biggest YouTube players, Dan TDM and Ali-A, we look at how the game is now being used as a tool for education and teaching while digging deeper into the creativity behind the game.