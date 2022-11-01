Not Available

Ming Ghost

    Centering around an encounter involving the daughter of an official called Yin (Joey Wong), her husband Chin Wun, animalistic Hung Yim (Tan Lap-Man - The Golden Lotus "Love And Desire") with cosmetics salesman Shin Siu (Anthony Wong Yiu-Ming) looking on from a distance that ends with Yin raped and her husband dead, Yin's father starts recapping the story in order to bring the guilty parties to justice. Along the way it turns out there's more to the deadly encounter though that can be tracked back to Yin's mother (Chan Wing-Chi - False Lady) being sentenced to death (by wooden donkey... which IS painful)...

    		Tan Lap-Man
    		Anthony Wong Yiu-Ming
    		I-Chen Ko
    		Chan Wai-Lau
    		Kelly Ko
    		Chan Wing-Chi

