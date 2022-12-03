Minha bateria está fraca e está ficando tarde

Not Available

As the Sars-Covid 19 pandemic increased, Rubiane Maia was in Folkestone, England, and Tom Nobrega in Tarapoto, in the Peruvian Amazon. Both were surprised by the sudden need to cancel planned trips to Brazil, their homeland. The closed borders brought unusual situations and an unknown feeling of exile. As news from Brazil reaches the distance like rocks breaking their computer screens, blurring the line between what is personal and what is collective, the pair of friends share their bewilderment and try to find some resonance amid the overwhelming amount of information that floats the virtual space.