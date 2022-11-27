Not Available

“Minha Deusa e Eu” is a performance documentary about the encounter with the inner Goddess in the person of contemporaneity. Bringing an experimental language, the director and protagonist of the short film Gabrela Viera proposes a journey of self-knowledge through Ayahuasca medicine. The narrative is illustrated with elements of indigenous and Afro-Brazilian culture, mixing documentary footage and body performances to portray Gabrela's process during a ritual at the Chamado da Floresta house.