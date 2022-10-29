Mini and the Mozzies

Not Available

The mini beetle Mini appears in a flea circus together with Egon and Dagmar. The flea-girl Miranda bullies Mini and tricks him into interfering in Dagmar's line dancing, making her fall and sprain her foot. Deeply ashamed, Mini runs away and meets a gang of robbers. The brutal beetle, Basse, who orders Mini to break into the bees' honey stock, leads the gang. However, the bee-soldiers catch him, and he is sentenced to life-long hard labour. Meanwhile, Miranda regrets her bullying of Mini and together with Mini, who has managed to escape, and their brave friends, the ants, they succeed in recovering Egon's beloved racing bike, which has been stolen by the robbers.