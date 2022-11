Not Available

Miniforce is a secrete commando force protecting little animals from Nein and Pascal. One day, Pascal calls up Alien Jody to disrupt the animals using his brainwashing power. The Miniforce appears, but they don’t seem to stand a chance against the powerful strength of Jody, who can simply copy the opponent’s power and weapons. Even worse, a Flower Mechamon appears and spreads pollen that makes everyone cry.