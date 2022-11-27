Miniature Wargaming the Movie

Not Available

Documetary that covers the wargaming industry and the impact that it has on people's lives. The film follows four individuals as they how wargaming affects their lives in different ways: Andy Bryant, a British war veteran who turns to wargaming as an escape; Chris Nicholls, owner of a small business fighting to secure his family's future; and two young gamers Matt and Adam who travel across Europe in a bid to fulfill their dream of competing in an international tournament. The film also covers the history and evolution of the hobby with author Henry Hyde. Includes footage of Peter Jackson and interviews with Rick Priestley (creator of Warhammer and Warhammer 40,000), legendary sculptors Alan and Michael Perry, Warlord Games co-founders Paul Sawyer and John Stallard, and others.